AGA Token (AGA) Price Reaches $0.0654

AGA Token (AGA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 2nd. One AGA Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0654 or 0.00000341 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, AGA Token has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar. AGA Token has a market capitalization of $235,537.59 and approximately $123.00 worth of AGA Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000256 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000317 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009185 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000689 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010767 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069839 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10676620 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000038 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
AGA Token Coin Profile
AGA Token’s total supply is 5,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 3,600,000 coins. AGA Token’s official Twitter account is @agatkn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for AGA Token is agatoken.com.
AGA Token Coin Trading
