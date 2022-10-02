AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) Given New C$7.50 Price Target at Scotiabank

AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on AGF Management from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Monday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on AGF Management from C$8.50 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. TD Securities dropped their price objective on AGF Management from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Desjardins decreased their price target on AGF Management from C$9.00 to C$8.75 in a research note on Friday, June 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS AGFMF opened at $4.43 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.16. AGF Management has a 1-year low of $4.32 and a 1-year high of $6.58.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

