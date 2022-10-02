AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) PT Raised to C$7.50 at Scotiabank

AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AGF.B. TD Securities raised their price objective on AGF Management from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on AGF Management from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on AGF Management from C$7.25 to C$6.75 in a research note on Monday, September 26th.

Get AGF Management alerts:

AGF Management Stock Performance

Shares of AGF.B stock opened at C$6.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$414.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.70. AGF Management has a 12-month low of C$5.63 and a 12-month high of C$8.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at AGF Management

About AGF Management

In related news, insider AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST bought 7,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$6.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,896.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 805,943 shares in the company, valued at C$5,090,335.99. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 193,600 shares of company stock worth $1,213,860.

(Get Rating)

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AGF Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGF Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.