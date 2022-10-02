Aion (AION) Price Reaches $0.0380 on Exchanges

Aion (AION) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. Over the last seven days, Aion has traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Aion coin can currently be bought for about $0.0380 or 0.00000200 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Aion has a market cap of $19.39 million and approximately $1.22 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.47 or 0.00308113 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.73 or 0.00135411 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005171 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00065540 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00040606 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000419 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BeforeCoinMarketCap (BCMC1) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About Aion

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 510,782,661 coins. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aion is aion.theoan.com. The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

