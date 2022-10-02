Akroma Price Hits $0.0010 on Major Exchanges (AKA)

Akroma (AKA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. During the last week, Akroma has traded down 30.4% against the dollar. One Akroma coin can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Akroma has a market cap of $18,447.23 and $24.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Akroma Coin Profile

AKA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Akroma’s official message board is medium.com/akroma. Akroma’s official website is akroma.io.

Buying and Selling Akroma

According to CryptoCompare, “Akroma is a PoW Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Akroma aims to build an EVM based application development platform with a stable and self-funding governance model designed to offer startups and businesses an unparalleled development and usage experience.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akroma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Akroma using one of the exchanges listed above.

