AlinX (ALIX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $282,818.00

AlinX (ALIX) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. Over the last seven days, AlinX has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. AlinX has a market capitalization of $282,818.00 and $1.98 million worth of AlinX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AlinX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009165 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000922 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010796 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000074 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069626 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10644167 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AlinX’s launch date was August 15th, 2021. AlinX’s total supply is 489,999,941 coins. The official website for AlinX is alinx.io. AlinX’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “AlinX.io is a play and earn platform built by incorporating NFT into games on the BSC ecosystem. Here players can find a lot of games with various genres to get entertainment in their spare time and most especially, be able to earn an extra part of their income by owning themselves with high-value NFTs. Besides, with the Heroes Training (NFT Farming) feature, players will get passive income from the NFTs that players own without having to sell them.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AlinX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AlinX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AlinX using one of the exchanges listed above.

