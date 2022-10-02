Alison Goligher Purchases 3,000 Shares of United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU) Stock

United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU – Get Rating) insider Alison Goligher bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 882 ($10.66) per share, with a total value of £26,460 ($31,971.97).

United Utilities Group Trading Up 0.6 %

United Utilities Group stock opened at GBX 888.80 ($10.74) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.06 billion and a PE ratio of -107.08. United Utilities Group PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 850 ($10.27) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,186.88 ($14.34). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.83, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,065.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,076.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of United Utilities Group from GBX 1,220 ($14.74) to GBX 1,150 ($13.90) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,098 ($13.27).

United Utilities Group Company Profile

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in the renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and provision of consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers of water pipes; and 78,000 km of wastewater pipes.

