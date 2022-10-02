All Sports Price Hits $0.0088 on Major Exchanges (SOC)

All Sports (SOC) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. All Sports has a total market capitalization of $13.17 million and $5.07 million worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, All Sports has traded up 20.8% against the dollar. One All Sports coin can currently be bought for $0.0088 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get All Sports alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005223 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,155.33 or 1.00028863 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00007147 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004852 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00064381 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010444 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00005436 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00064248 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00082004 BTC.

All Sports Coin Profile

All Sports (CRYPTO:SOC) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for All Sports is medium.com/@allsports. All Sports’ official website is www.allsportschain.com.

Buying and Selling All Sports

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. With the increasing popularity of blockchain technology, All Sports public blockchain hopes to fill in the blank of blockchain application in sports industry through blockchain technology, which is a sun-rising industry all over the world. To create a decentralized, globalized, infiltrated into sports industry chain, shared by both parties and value co-created. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. Telegram | Medium Whitepaper “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire All Sports should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase All Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for All Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for All Sports and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.