Alliance Fan Token Hits 24 Hour Volume of $64,954.00 (ALL)

Alliance Fan Token (ALL) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. Over the last week, Alliance Fan Token has traded up 15.6% against the dollar. Alliance Fan Token has a market cap of $401,925.95 and approximately $64,954.00 worth of Alliance Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alliance Fan Token coin can now be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00002091 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000256 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000318 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00009112 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000573 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010785 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069961 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10695321 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
About Alliance Fan Token
Alliance Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,001,165 coins. Alliance Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @GeckoInsights/status/1570598248364244993/ and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Alliance Fan Token Coin Trading
