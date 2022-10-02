Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,502 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 378 shares during the quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Verizon Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.39.

Insider Activity

Verizon Communications Price Performance

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $80,112.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,582.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $37.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.36. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.95 and a 12 month high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.87%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 51.30%.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

