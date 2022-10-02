Alpaca City (ALPA) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $112,695.00

Alpaca City (ALPA) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. During the last week, Alpaca City has traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Alpaca City coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0340 or 0.00000176 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Alpaca City has a market cap of $236,595.32 and $112,695.00 worth of Alpaca City was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Alpaca City Profile

ALPA is a coin. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2020. The official message board for Alpaca City is medium.com/AlpacaCity. The official website for Alpaca City is alpaca.city. Alpaca City’s official Twitter account is @CityAlpaca and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Alpaca City Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpaca City is endeavoring to create a more accessible DeFi ecosystem by combining the power of yield farming and NFT. With the low barrier of entry, the city aims to gamifying yield farming so the amount of asset is not the only determinant of the yield. “

