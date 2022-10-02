Alpaca Finance (ALPACA) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $52.36 Million

Alpaca Finance (ALPACA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 2nd. During the last seven days, Alpaca Finance has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar. Alpaca Finance has a total market capitalization of $52.36 million and approximately $3.05 million worth of Alpaca Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alpaca Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00001514 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Alpaca Finance alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003126 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000974 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010793 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070004 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10701877 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Alpaca Finance Coin Profile

Alpaca Finance’s launch date was February 26th, 2021. Alpaca Finance’s total supply is 180,189,436 coins. Alpaca Finance’s official Twitter account is @AlpacaFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Alpaca Finance is www.alpacafinance.org.

Alpaca Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpaca Finance is a leverage yield farming protocol built on the Binance Smart Chain. It allows yield farmers to earn a higher return by opening a leverage position.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpaca Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpaca Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alpaca Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Alpaca Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alpaca Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.