Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR) Short Interest Down 10.1% in September

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 943,900 shares, a drop of 10.1% from the August 31st total of 1,050,000 shares. Currently, 6.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 550,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Stock Performance

Shares of AMR stock opened at $136.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.47. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a twelve month low of $43.00 and a twelve month high of $186.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.20.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The energy company reported $30.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $30.89 by ($0.86). Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 33.86% and a return on equity of 172.73%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.01) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Alpha Metallurgical Resources will post 82.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.392 dividend. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is an increase from Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.30%.

In other Alpha Metallurgical Resources news, CEO David J. Stetson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.68, for a total transaction of $2,500,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,624,176.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMR. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 344.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 222 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. 74.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen raised their price objective on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $191.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $182.00 to $189.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $191.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2021, it operated twenty active mines and eight coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

