Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Altisource Asset Management Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN AAMC opened at $15.76 on Friday. Altisource Asset Management has a 52 week low of $8.65 and a 52 week high of $27.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.52 and a beta of 1.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altisource Asset Management by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 36,964 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 6,380 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Altisource Asset Management in the first quarter valued at $507,000. Finally, Accretive Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Altisource Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $182,000. 15.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altisource Asset Management Company Profile

Altisource Asset Management Corporation is an alternative lending company that provides liquidity and capital to under-served market and portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.

