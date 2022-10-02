Altura (ALU) Tops 1-Day Volume of $479,282.00

Altura (ALU) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 2nd. Altura has a market cap of $20.06 million and approximately $479,282.00 worth of Altura was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Altura has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. One Altura coin can currently be bought for $0.0151 or 0.00000079 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Altura alerts:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004601 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 51.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000198 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00046378 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000577 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $309.10 or 0.01611275 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00032676 BTC.

About Altura

ALU is a coin. Its launch date was May 25th, 2021. Altura’s total supply is 1,330,000,000 coins. The official website for Altura is www.alturanft.com. Altura’s official Twitter account is @altura_nft and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Altura is https://reddit.com/r/AlturaNFT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Altura

According to CryptoCompare, “Altura is a smart contract platform that allows game developers to mint, distribute and transact Smart NFTs representing in-game items. Smart NFTs are NFTs with dynamic properties that can change based on certain conditions. Smart NFTs are the next step to making decentralized in-game items mainstream and offer a massive range of potential opportunities that are not possible with traditional NFTs.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Altura directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Altura should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Altura using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Altura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Altura and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.