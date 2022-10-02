Ambrosus 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $10.25 Million (AMB)

Ambrosus (AMB) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. Ambrosus has a total market capitalization of $30.79 million and approximately $10.25 million worth of Ambrosus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ambrosus coin can now be bought for $0.0171 or 0.00000089 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ambrosus has traded 39.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

AirDAO (AMB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000090 BTC.

DAPS Coin (DAPS) traded 175.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Apple (AMB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Uther (UTH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SoilCoin (SOIL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ambrosus Profile

Ambrosus is a PoA coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Ambrosus’ total supply is 1,490,785,703 coins. The official message board for Ambrosus is blog.ambrosus.com. Ambrosus’ official Twitter account is @AmbrosusAMB and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ambrosus is /r/ambrosus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ambrosus’ official website is ambrosus.com.

Buying and Selling Ambrosus

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ambrosus project aims to improve the global food supply chains by creating an ecosystem where the team can record the entire history of products and execute commercial transactions accordingly.Combining high-tech sensors, blockchain protocol, and smart contracts, Ambrosus is building a community-driven ecosystem to assure the quality, safety & origins of products.Amber is the foundation of the Ambrosus network. Amber powers Ambrosus’s ecosystem, activating and operating the network and all of its associated services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ambrosus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ambrosus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ambrosus using one of the exchanges listed above.

