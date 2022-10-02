Ambrosus Market Capitalization Achieves $30.79 Million (AMB)

Ambrosus (AMB) traded 12.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 2nd. One Ambrosus coin can currently be bought for $0.0154 or 0.00000080 BTC on major exchanges. Ambrosus has a total market capitalization of $30.79 million and approximately $10.25 million worth of Ambrosus was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ambrosus has traded 39.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Ambrosus

Ambrosus (AMB) is a PoA coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Ambrosus’ total supply is 1,490,785,703 coins. The official message board for Ambrosus is blog.ambrosus.com. Ambrosus’ official Twitter account is @AmbrosusAMB and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ambrosus’ official website is ambrosus.com. The Reddit community for Ambrosus is /r/ambrosus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ambrosus Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ambrosus project aims to improve the global food supply chains by creating an ecosystem where the team can record the entire history of products and execute commercial transactions accordingly.Combining high-tech sensors, blockchain protocol, and smart contracts, Ambrosus is building a community-driven ecosystem to assure the quality, safety & origins of products.Amber is the foundation of the Ambrosus network. Amber powers Ambrosus’s ecosystem, activating and operating the network and all of its associated services.”

