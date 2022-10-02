American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $40.18

American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.18 and traded as low as $39.45. American Business Bank shares last traded at $39.70, with a volume of 2,628 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $354.92 million, a PE ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.18 and a 200-day moving average of $40.38.

American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $30.98 million for the quarter.

American Business Bank, a California-chartered bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium-sized firms, non-profits, business executives, and professionals in Southern California. The company offers credit and depository; treasury management; asset-based lending; SBA lending; international banking comprising money transfers, import and export commercial letters of credit, standby letters of credit, documentary and clean collections, and foreign currency exchange services; and consulting and referral services.

