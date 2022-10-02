American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

AMH has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 19th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Friday, July 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.92.

NYSE AMH opened at $32.81 on Friday. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $32.19 and a fifty-two week high of $44.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.16. The firm has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

American Homes 4 Rent ( NYSE:AMH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $361.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.35 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 15.67% and a return on equity of 3.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, COO Bryan Smith sold 5,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total value of $196,862.73. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 81,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,899,507.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson bought 281,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.40 per share, with a total value of $10,253,698.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 269,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,808,708. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Bryan Smith sold 5,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total value of $196,862.73. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 81,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,899,507.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 109,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,771,000 after buying an additional 9,951 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter valued at $13,781,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 140,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,140,000 after purchasing an additional 9,933 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 32,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 7,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 819.3% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,925,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715,633 shares during the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

