American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Sold by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP reduced its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 556,468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 71,074 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in American International Group were worth $28,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AIG. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in American International Group by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 18,351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new position in American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in American International Group by 123.7% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in American International Group by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 3,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AIG shares. StockNews.com downgraded American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of American International Group from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American International Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.29.

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $47.48 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.05 and a twelve month high of $65.73. The stock has a market cap of $36.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.17.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.04). American International Group had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 22.23%. The business had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.40%.

In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American sold 80,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $1,680,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 501,145,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,524,045,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American sold 80,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $1,680,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 501,145,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,524,045,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Luciana Fato sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $918,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,454,430.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

