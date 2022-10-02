AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of AMETEK to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of AMETEK from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AMETEK has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $148.56.

AMETEK Stock Performance

Shares of AME stock opened at $113.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $26.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.48. AMETEK has a 52 week low of $106.17 and a 52 week high of $148.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.69.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AMETEK will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 13th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total value of $383,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,304,420. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.81, for a total value of $380,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,828,694.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total transaction of $383,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,304,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMETEK

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AIA Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 54,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,285,000 after purchasing an additional 6,635 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

About AMETEK

(Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

