Analysts Offer Predictions for Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report released on Wednesday, September 28th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini expects that the bank will earn $1.15 per share for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Texas Capital Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $3.45 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ Q2 2024 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $231.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.39 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 18.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share.

Texas Capital Bancshares Price Performance

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.29.

Shares of NASDAQ TCBI opened at $59.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 52 week low of $48.79 and a 52 week high of $71.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 2,430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.54 per share, with a total value of $54,772.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,743.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.82 per share, with a total value of $113,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 132,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,541,434.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 2,430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.54 per share, with a total value of $54,772.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,743.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 57,805 shares of company stock valued at $3,230,924 over the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.0% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,323 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 65.9% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.3% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.5% in the first quarter. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. now owns 21,516 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

