AnimalGo (GOM2) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $7.76 Million

AnimalGo (GOM2) traded down 2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. One AnimalGo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0080 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, AnimalGo has traded down 10.9% against the dollar. AnimalGo has a market cap of $7.76 million and approximately $251,839.00 worth of AnimalGo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About AnimalGo

GOM2 is a coin. Its launch date was October 30th, 2019. AnimalGo’s total supply is 966,864,393 coins. The official message board for AnimalGo is animalgo.net. The official website for AnimalGo is animalgo.io.

AnimalGo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AnimalGo is a blockchain-based AI-compensated pet application. Through the mobile app, participants can communicate with people and establish relationships with companions and companion animals. Users communicate through images and posts about companion animals and receive various rewards depending on their contribution to the community. Telegram | KakaoTalk | Naver | YouTube “

