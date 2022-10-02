AnimalGo Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $7.71 Million (GOM2)

AnimalGo (GOM2) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 1st. During the last seven days, AnimalGo has traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar. AnimalGo has a market capitalization of $7.71 million and $251,839.00 worth of AnimalGo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AnimalGo coin can now be bought for $0.0080 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005181 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,310.53 or 0.99993416 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00007201 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004812 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00063898 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010356 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00005504 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00064857 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.96 or 0.00082633 BTC.

AnimalGo Coin Profile

AnimalGo (GOM2) is a coin. It was first traded on October 30th, 2019. AnimalGo’s total supply is 966,864,393 coins. AnimalGo’s official website is animalgo.io. AnimalGo’s official message board is animalgo.net.

Buying and Selling AnimalGo

According to CryptoCompare, “AnimalGo is a blockchain-based AI-compensated pet application. Through the mobile app, participants can communicate with people and establish relationships with companions and companion animals. Users communicate through images and posts about companion animals and receive various rewards depending on their contribution to the community. Telegram | KakaoTalk | Naver | YouTube “

