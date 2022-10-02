ankrETH Hits One Day Trading Volume of $367,128.00 (aEth)

ankrETH (aEth) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. Over the last week, ankrETH has traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. ankrETH has a total market capitalization of $85.72 million and $367,128.00 worth of ankrETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ankrETH coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2,922.51 or 0.06939898 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ankrETH alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005255 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,044.77 or 1.00102723 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00007161 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004884 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00064155 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002734 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010512 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005390 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00063563 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00081822 BTC.

ankrETH Coin Profile

ankrETH (aEth) is a coin. ankrETH’s total supply is 29,330 coins. ankrETH’s official website is stkr.io. ankrETH’s official Twitter account is @AaveAave and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ankrETH is medium.com/ankr-network.

ankrETH Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave interest-bearing tokens (aTokens for short) are minted upon deposit and burned when redeemed. The aTokens are pegged 1:1 to the value of the underlying asset that is deposited in Aave protocol. ATokens, such as aDai, can be freely stored, transferred, and traded. While the underlying asset is loaned out to borrowers, ATokens accrue interest in real-time, directly in your wallet! Seriously, you can watch your balance grow every minute. This page refers to the Ethereum version of the Aave ecosystem. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ankrETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ankrETH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ankrETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ankrETH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ankrETH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.