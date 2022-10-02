Apollon Limassol (APL) Achieves Market Cap of $583,772.85

Apollon Limassol (APL) traded up 9.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. One Apollon Limassol coin can currently be purchased for about $1.77 or 0.00009232 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Apollon Limassol has traded up 29.3% against the US dollar. Apollon Limassol has a market capitalization of $583,772.85 and $296,766.00 worth of Apollon Limassol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00087381 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00065093 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00031219 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00018404 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00007717 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Apollon Limassol Profile

Apollon Limassol uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 28th, 2018. Apollon Limassol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 329,307 coins. Apollon Limassol’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Apollon Limassol’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined. The official website for Apollon Limassol is www.apollon.com.cy/en.

Buying and Selling Apollon Limassol

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollon Limassol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollon Limassol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Apollon Limassol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

