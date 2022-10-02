ARC Governance Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $9,888.00 (ARCX)

ARC Governance (ARCX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. ARC Governance has a market capitalization of $3.77 million and approximately $9,888.00 worth of ARC Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ARC Governance coin can now be bought for $0.0397 or 0.00000206 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ARC Governance has traded 18.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ARC Governance alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009148 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000920 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00010820 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069626 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10644167 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ARC Governance Profile

ARC Governance’s launch date was May 8th, 2021. ARC Governance’s total supply is 95,067,444 coins. The official website for ARC Governance is arcx.money. ARC Governance’s official Twitter account is @arcxmoney and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ARC Governance

According to CryptoCompare, “ARCx is a decentralized scoring protocol that powers on-chain identity and credit-score based borrowing (launching Q2 2022). After claiming a Passport, users are incentivised to improve their on-chain reputation through maximising their Scores across multiple “games” so they can be rewarded with various benefits.DiscordDocs”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARC Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARC Governance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ARC Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ARC Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ARC Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.