ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ARCA biopharma Price Performance

NASDAQ:ABIO opened at $2.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.68 million, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.91. ARCA biopharma has a one year low of $1.71 and a one year high of $2.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.36.

Get ARCA biopharma alerts:

ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of ARCA biopharma

About ARCA biopharma

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABIO. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in ARCA biopharma by 419.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 47,946 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in ARCA biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in ARCA biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma during the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ARCA biopharma by 13.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 459,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 53,279 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.12% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidates are Recombinant Nematode Anticoagulant Protein c2 (rNAPc2) (AB201), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment for COVID-19; and Gencaro (bucindolol hydrochloride), a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with chronic heart failure.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ARCA biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARCA biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.