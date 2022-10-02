ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
NASDAQ:ABIO opened at $2.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.68 million, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.91. ARCA biopharma has a one year low of $1.71 and a one year high of $2.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.36.
ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter.
ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidates are Recombinant Nematode Anticoagulant Protein c2 (rNAPc2) (AB201), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment for COVID-19; and Gencaro (bucindolol hydrochloride), a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with chronic heart failure.
