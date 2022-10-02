Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Grows Stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Davis Rea LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 792.5% in the 2nd quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 255,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,964,000 after acquiring an additional 227,269 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 5,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 3,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. 55.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BIP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities initiated coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.80.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of BIP stock opened at $35.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a PE ratio of 52.03 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.78. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $35.03 and a 52-week high of $46.01.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 2.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is 208.70%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 61,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 5,300 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.3 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 360,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

