Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Shares Sold by Orion Capital Management LLC

Orion Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,580 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 70.7% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in Ares Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 48.2% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,865 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARCC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Ares Capital to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ares Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.88.

In other news, CFO Penelope F. Roll purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.04 per share, for a total transaction of $47,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,037,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Ares Capital news, CFO Penelope F. Roll acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.77 per share, with a total value of $494,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,028,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Penelope F. Roll acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.04 per share, for a total transaction of $47,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 54,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,037,680. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital stock opened at $16.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.61. The firm has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Ares Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $16.71 and a 52-week high of $23.00.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The investment management company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $479.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.21 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 54.92%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

