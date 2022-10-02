ArGo (ARGO) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $58,440.26

ArGo (ARGO) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 1st. One ArGo coin can now be bought for about $0.0066 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ArGo has a market cap of $58,440.26 and approximately $1.00 worth of ArGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ArGo has traded 21% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ArGo alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005176 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,314.54 or 1.00017166 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00007204 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004812 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00062805 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010357 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00005506 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00064931 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.96 or 0.00082621 BTC.

ArGo Coin Profile

ArGo (CRYPTO:ARGO) is a coin. It launched on May 11th, 2021. ArGo’s total supply is 65,541,667 coins and its circulating supply is 8,895,833 coins. ArGo’s official Twitter account is @argoapplive and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ArGo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ArGo is a web app deployment and hosting platform that is built on blockchain technology on the Arweave Permaweb, which is a decentralized cloud platform. The app was built with the vision of true permanence on the internet without any censorship. Websites and apps that are deployed on ArGo also liberate users from recurring costs of server hosting, security, and database usage charges. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the ArGo Platform ($ARGO) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of the ArGo Platform, which is designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on the ArGo Platform and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArGo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ArGo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ArGo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ArGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ArGo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.