Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) Short Interest Up 42.2% in September

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 125,700 shares, an increase of 42.2% from the August 31st total of 88,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 117,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.3 %

NASDAQ ARDS opened at $0.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.25. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.68 and a 12 month high of $4.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.42.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.39). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aridis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARDS. Minot Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $88,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Aridis Pharmaceuticals by 2,757.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 577,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 557,000 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in Aridis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Aridis Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 524,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 16,785 shares in the last quarter. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S.

