Artemis Investment Management LLP Makes New $7.03 Million Investment in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 47,341 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,033,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NXPI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at $492,516,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter worth about $250,668,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,341,781 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $5,316,790,000 after acquiring an additional 764,512 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,769,600 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,623,079,000 after acquiring an additional 664,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,846,915 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $341,827,000 after purchasing an additional 546,882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.50.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Down 2.3 %

NXPI stock opened at $147.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.04. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $140.33 and a 52-week high of $239.91.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $4.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $1.35. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 49.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.72 EPS for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.845 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.90%.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

