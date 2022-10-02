Artemis Investment Management LLP Makes New $9.47 Million Investment in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH)

Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 718,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,474,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd increased its stake in Freshworks by 119.5% during the first quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 6,729,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,587,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663,500 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Freshworks by 147.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,098,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443,144 shares during the last quarter. SC US Ttgp LTD. bought a new stake in Freshworks during the first quarter worth approximately $51,705,000. Tiger Global Management LLC increased its stake in Freshworks by 200.3% during the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 2,429,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Freshworks during the first quarter worth approximately $34,883,000. 31.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRSH opened at $12.97 on Friday. Freshworks Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.51 and a 52-week high of $53.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.28 and its 200 day moving average is $15.26.

FRSH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Freshworks from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Freshworks from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Freshworks from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays cut their target price on Freshworks from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Freshworks to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freshworks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.23.

In related news, CMO Stacey Epstein sold 16,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.57, for a total value of $237,491.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 108,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,576,692.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Freshworks news, Director Johanna Flower sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $70,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,110 shares in the company, valued at $241,005.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Stacey Epstein sold 16,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.57, for a total value of $237,491.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 108,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,692.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,626,690 shares of company stock valued at $23,932,894 and have sold 30,370 shares valued at $454,162. 29.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc and changed its name to Freshworks Inc in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

