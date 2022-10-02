Artemis Investment Management LLP Purchases 92,291 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) by 96.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,656 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 92,291 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $9,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,484 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 23,164 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $463,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. 44.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CM opened at $43.76 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.92. The company has a market capitalization of $39.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.01. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of $43.17 and a 52 week high of $66.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( NYSE:CM Get Rating ) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 24.18%. Analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $0.649 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 27th. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.17%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CM. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$84.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. CIBC increased their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$77.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$74.00 to C$73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.58.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

