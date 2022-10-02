Artemis Investment Management LLP Purchases Shares of 93,854 Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 93,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,881,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PNW. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 58.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 331.4% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on PNW. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Pinnacle West Capital to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Trading Down 2.6 %

In other news, Director Kathryn L. Munro sold 2,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $190,011.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,245,698.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNW stock opened at $64.51 on Friday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $62.78 and a 1 year high of $80.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.30. The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.31.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.15. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 13.88%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.