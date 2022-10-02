Artemis Investment Management LLP Raises Position in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $7,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HUBG. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the 4th quarter valued at $439,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 610,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,400,000 after purchasing an additional 44,588 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,387,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,896,000 after purchasing an additional 113,171 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Hub Group in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Hub Group to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen upped their target price on Hub Group from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Hub Group from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Hub Group from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.44.

In other news, Director Gary Yablon bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.60 per share, with a total value of $428,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $610,499.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO David P. Yeager bought 141,561 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $104.99 per share, with a total value of $14,862,489.39. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,862,489.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Gary Yablon purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.60 per share, for a total transaction of $428,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $610,499.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 174,900 shares of company stock valued at $18,265,801 in the last ninety days. 3.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HUBG opened at $68.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. Hub Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.81 and a fifty-two week high of $89.61.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.50. Hub Group had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Research analysts predict that Hub Group, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

