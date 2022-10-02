Artemis Investment Management LLP Sells 11,179 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Artemis Investment Management LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 113,996 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 11,179 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Accenture were worth $31,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. bought a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in Accenture by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 6,873 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Associates NY grew its stake in Accenture by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Management Associates NY now owns 3,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Accenture by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 5,750 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 72,850 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $1,693,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 159,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,248,555.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $888,108.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,599,849.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $1,693,312.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 159,630 shares in the company, valued at $43,248,555.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,389 shares of company stock worth $3,132,777. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of ACN stock opened at $257.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $292.44 and a 200 day moving average of $297.60. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $254.27 and a 1 year high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 11.17%. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on ACN shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Accenture from $281.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Accenture from $357.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Cowen dropped their target price on Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Accenture from $364.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Accenture from $310.00 to $338.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.26.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Further Reading

