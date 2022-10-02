Artemis Investment Management LLP Sells 763 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Artemis Investment Management LLP decreased its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 381,096 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 763 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $8,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the first quarter worth $77,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the first quarter worth $80,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 100.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,072 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the first quarter worth $103,000. Institutional investors own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Louis Steffens purchased 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.07 per share, with a total value of $253,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,467.69. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on TMHC. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. B. Riley cut shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.14.

Shares of TMHC stock opened at $23.32 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.52. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a one year low of $20.05 and a one year high of $35.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 11.27%. Taylor Morrison Home’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

