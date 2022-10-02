Aryacoin (AYA) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $46,332.00

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. During the last seven days, Aryacoin has traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Aryacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. Aryacoin has a market capitalization of $288,490.09 and approximately $46,332.00 worth of Aryacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005187 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001454 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001502 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00016565 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Satoshi (SATS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Nimiq (NIM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aryacoin Coin Profile

AYA uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 1st, 2020. Aryacoin’s total supply is 200,459,554 coins and its circulating supply is 160,459,559 coins. The official website for Aryacoin is aryacoin.io. Aryacoin’s official Twitter account is @AryacoinAYA and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Aryacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aryacoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorthim.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aryacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aryacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aryacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

