ASD (ASD) Market Cap Reaches $71.57 Million

ASD (ASD) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 2nd. ASD has a market capitalization of $71.57 million and approximately $1.97 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ASD coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000565 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, ASD has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005215 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,178.27 or 1.00037478 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00007148 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004847 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00065945 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010432 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00005439 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00064139 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00081989 BTC.

About ASD

ASD (CRYPTO:ASD) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 coins and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 coins. ASD’s official Twitter account is @AscendEX_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ASD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX was a non-refundable functional utility token used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX was to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. With the rebranding of BitMax as AscendEX, AscendEX announced BTMX (BitMax Native Token), to be updated as ASD and new smart contracts for BTMX. Telegram (English) | Youtube | Facebook “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

