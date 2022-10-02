ASD Hits Market Capitalization of $72.15 Million (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 2nd. One ASD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000569 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ASD has a total market capitalization of $72.15 million and approximately $1.97 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ASD has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005211 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,174.32 or 0.99922249 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00007139 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004843 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00063644 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002710 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010423 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005456 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00064171 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00081468 BTC.

About ASD

ASD (ASD) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 coins and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 coins. ASD’s official Twitter account is @AscendEX_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ASD

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX was a non-refundable functional utility token used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX was to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. With the rebranding of BitMax as AscendEX, AscendEX announced BTMX (BitMax Native Token), to be updated as ASD and new smart contracts for BTMX. Telegram (English) | Youtube | Facebook “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

