Assemble Protocol (ASM) 1-Day Volume Hits $579,420.00

Assemble Protocol (ASM) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 2nd. Assemble Protocol has a market capitalization of $27.74 million and approximately $579,420.00 worth of Assemble Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Assemble Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0188 or 0.00000098 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Assemble Protocol has traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Assemble Protocol Profile

Assemble Protocol’s genesis date was May 3rd, 2020. Assemble Protocol’s total supply is 1,478,125,000 coins. Assemble Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ASSEMBLE_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Assemble Protocol is assembleprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling Assemble Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “ASSEMBLE Protocol is a global point integration platform based on blockchain. It provides users with an opportunity to use points as cash anywhere in the world without restrictions on time and space. It provides additional business expansion opportunities and a rich user pool to point providers and ASSEMBLE partners.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Assemble Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Assemble Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Assemble Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

