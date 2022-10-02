AstroElon Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $9.00 Million (ELONONE)

AstroElon (ELONONE) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 2nd. One AstroElon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, AstroElon has traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar. AstroElon has a market cap of $9.00 million and $15,458.00 worth of AstroElon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009148 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000920 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00010820 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069626 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10644167 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About AstroElon

AstroElon was first traded on April 29th, 2021. AstroElon’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 coins. The official website for AstroElon is astroelon.net. AstroElon’s official Twitter account is @AstroElon and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for AstroElon is https://reddit.com/r/astroelon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

AstroElon Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ASTROELON is an auto-reward, auto-deflationary ERC-20 protocol built in response to the recent surge in scams and 'rugs'.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AstroElon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AstroElon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AstroElon using one of the exchanges listed above.

