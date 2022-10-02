Atari Token (ATRI) Price Hits $0.0038 on Major Exchanges

Atari Token (ATRI) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. Atari Token has a total market capitalization of $2,953.00 and $4,849.00 worth of Atari Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Atari Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Atari Token has traded 10% lower against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000256 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000318 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00009116 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000573 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010791 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069961 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10695321 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
About Atari Token
Atari Token launched on July 27th, 2020. Atari Token’s total supply is 7,771,000,000 coins. Atari Token’s official Twitter account is @atari. The official website for Atari Token is www.atarichain.com.
Buying and Selling Atari Token
