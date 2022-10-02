Atwood & Palmer Inc. Increases Stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 53.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NUE. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 17,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter worth $19,159,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 121,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,879,000 after purchasing an additional 6,693 shares during the period. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

Insider Transactions at Nucor

In other news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $708,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,778,804. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $708,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,778,804. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total transaction of $416,233.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,087 shares in the company, valued at $7,829,508.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Price Performance

NYSE:NUE opened at $106.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $129.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.67. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $88.50 and a 12-month high of $187.90.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $9.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.91 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $11.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.59 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 57.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.04 EPS. Research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 29.84 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 6.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NUE shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Nucor from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Nucor to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Nucor from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Nucor from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nucor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.78.

Nucor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.