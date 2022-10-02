Aurox Price Down 3.7% Over Last 7 Days (URUS)

Aurox (URUS) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 1st. One Aurox coin can currently be purchased for about $16.72 or 0.00086605 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Aurox has a market cap of $8.73 million and $240,816.00 worth of Aurox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Aurox has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005181 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,310.53 or 0.99993416 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00007201 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004812 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00063898 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010356 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00005504 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00064857 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.96 or 0.00082633 BTC.

Aurox Coin Profile

Aurox is a coin. It launched on February 28th, 2021. Aurox’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 521,929 coins. Aurox’s official Twitter account is @getaurox.

Aurox Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aurox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aurox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

