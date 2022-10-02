Auxilium Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $8,901.00 (AUX)

Auxilium (AUX) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 2nd. Auxilium has a market capitalization of $54,730.65 and $8,901.00 worth of Auxilium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Auxilium has traded down 33.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Auxilium coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Auxilium Coin Profile

Auxilium (CRYPTO:AUX) is a PoA coin that uses the KECCAK hashing algorithm. Auxilium’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 141,900,578 coins. Auxilium’s official Twitter account is @auxiliumglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. Auxilium’s official website is auxilium.global. The official message board for Auxilium is forum.auxilium.global.

Buying and Selling Auxilium

According to CryptoCompare, “Auxilium Global is a philanthropic cryptocurrency company with a goal to tackle the world’s ills. It’s a big ask, but with the power of a strong cryptocurrency and a caring community of coin-holders, the project believes it can make a difference. The project cryptocurrency, Auxilium, trades on Mercatox Exchange. The platform uses its capital gains to support philanthropic work around the globe, whether it’s planting trees to offset the carbon footprint, piloting a program to help disadvantaged people get enough to eat or helping to fund research for a breast cancer cure.”

