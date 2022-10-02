Avalanche (AVAX) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $324.94 Million

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. Avalanche has a market cap of $6.88 billion and approximately $324.94 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for $16.74 or 0.00087339 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00065061 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00031200 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00018451 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001882 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002383 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00007706 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 15th, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 410,747,985 coins and its circulating supply is 295,998,725 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/Avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here. Avalanche’s official website is www.avax.network.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets.Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet).In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks.AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders.On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet.”

