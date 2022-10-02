Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

A number of other research firms have also commented on AGR. Barclays dropped their price objective on Avangrid from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Avangrid from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Avangrid from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Avangrid from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Avangrid from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avangrid has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.00.

Avangrid stock opened at $41.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.34. Avangrid has a 52 week low of $41.60 and a 52 week high of $53.95.

Avangrid ( NYSE:AGR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 12.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Avangrid will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Avangrid’s payout ratio is 75.21%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGR. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Avangrid during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Avangrid by 385.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avangrid during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new stake in Avangrid during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 196.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. 12.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

